COVID India records 258089 new cases 385 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 2,58,089 new cases of COVID-19, 1,51,740 recoveries, and 385 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 16,56,341. The daily positivity rate stands at 119.65 per cent. Omicron case tally stands at 8,209.