COVID: India records 1,94,720 new cases, 442 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 1,94,720 new cases of COVID-19, 60,405 recoveries and 442 deaths in last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 9,55,319. The daily positivity rate stands at 11.05 per cent. Omicron case tally stands at 4,868.