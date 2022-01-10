COVID India records 179723 new cases 146 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 1,79,723 new cases of COVID-19, 46,569 recoveries and 146 deaths in last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 7,23,619 and Recovery Rate of the country is currently at 96.62 per cent. Omicron case tally stands at 4,033. Maharashtra topped the states list with 1,216 Omicron cases while, Rajasthan Stood at Second place with 529 cases followed by Delhi with 513 cases.