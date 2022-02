COVID: India records 14,124 new cases, 302 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 14,124 new cases of COVID-19, 26,988 recoveries, and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 1,34,235. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.28 per cent. Total number of tests done during the previous day 10,30,016.