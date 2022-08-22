हिंदी में पढ़ें
COVID: India logs 9,531 new cases in last 24 hours
India reported 9,531 new cases of COVID-19, 11,726 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 97,648. Total number of tests done during the previous day was 2,29,546.
