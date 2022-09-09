Search icon
COVID: India logs 6,093 new cases in last 24 hours

India reported 6,093 new cases of COVID-19, 6,768 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 49,636. Total number of tests done during the previous day was 3,16,504.

