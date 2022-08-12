Search icon
COVID: India logs 16,561 new cases in last 24 hours

India reported 16,561 new cases of COVID-19, 18,053 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 1,23,535. Total number of tests done during the previous day was 3,04,189.

