COVID curbs: Wearing face masks in public places made mandatory in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Amid a slight increase in COVID-19 cases, Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY on April 19 informed that the wearing of face masks has been made compulsory in the district as a precautionary step to prevent the spread of coronavirus and appealed to people to follow the COVID guidelines. “Masks have been made compulsory in the district. Cases have slightly increased but we're monitoring and are taking necessary actions. As of now, no one has been admitted to the hospital and is in home isolation. I appeal to people to follow guidelines,” the DM said.