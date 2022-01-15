COVID cases slowing down after its peak in Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on January 15 informed that the COVID cases are slowing down in the national capital after its peak. “Today, Delhi COVID cases are expected to be reduced by 4,000- positivity rate will be around 30 per cent; hospital admission rate hasn't risen in past 5-6 days. This indicates that cases are going to be fewer in the coming days. 85 per cent of hospital beds are vacant,” he added.