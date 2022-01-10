COVID cases rising for last 8-9 days nationally: Expert

BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital Senior Director and HOD-Department of Chest & Respiratory Diseases Dr Sandeep Nayar on January 10 informed that COVID cases are rising for the last 8-9 days nationally, with Delhi and Mumbai having almost 4-5 times more cases. “COVID cases rising for last 8-9 days (nationally); cases in Delhi, Mumbai almost 4-5 times more. Hopefully, a sharp decline will be there in the peak as we saw in South Africa when cases soared suddenly and then declined,” he added.