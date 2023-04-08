Covid cases rising Centre asks states to identify emergency hotspots ramp up testing

With India recording over 6,000 Covid-19 cases on Friday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting with health ministers of states and Union Territories to review the public health preparedness and the status of Covid-19 vaccination. He directed states to identify emergency hotspots, ramp up testing, and ensure hospital infrastructure readiness.