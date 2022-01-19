COVID cases declining, situation under control, says Maharashtra Health Minister

Maharashtra Health Minster Rajesh Tope on January 19 informed that the number of daily new COVID-19 cases is decreasing in the state and claimed that the overall situation is under control. “The number of daily new COVID-19 cases is decreasing and the overall situation is under control. Hospitalisations are less in number. We are using our full potential to increase testing and vaccination coverage,” the minister said while addressing the media persons.