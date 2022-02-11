COVID cases coming down, hardly any patient at BKC Jumbo center, says Dr Rajesh Dere

Amid the declining cases of COVID-19 across the country, Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Jumbo COVID Center and Immunization Centre Dean Dr Rajesh Dere on February 10 informed that the patients coming to the COVID center are single in digit and asserted that 95 per cent beds are vacant. “Corona cases are coming down since last 3 weeks and there are hardly one or two corona patients coming to BKC, 95 per cent beds are vacant. If such cases keep coming down, it will not take long for normalcy to return, he said.