COVID associated deaths in Delhi are authentic and correct: Satyendar Jain on WHO figures

After the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that India had 4.7 million "excess" COVID deaths, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain on May 06 has categorically stated that the COVID associated deaths in the national capital are authentic and correct. “Delhi numbers are authentic and correct. Almost 25,600 deaths have taken place and each of them has been counted. In Delhi, the data has not been fudged even for a single death,” he added.