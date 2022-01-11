COVID-19 Vaccine: India administers precaution dose for senior citizens, frontline workers

Amid the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, India on Monday started administering ‘precaution dose’ of coronavirus vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country. The online registration for the third dose of the vaccine commenced on Friday on the Co-WIN platform. The precaution dose can only be taken after 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose. Watch the video for more.