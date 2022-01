COVID-19: Third wave in India not severe as past ones, says UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 10 January said that the third wave in India is not severe as the past ones. While addressing the media at Lucknow, he also said, “Currently, there are 33,900 active cases in the state. 90 pc of these patients are asymptomatic, under home isolation. Integrated COVID Control Centre in every District keeps in touch with COVID-19 patients and provides them with medical kits.”