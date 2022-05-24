COVID-19 situation is well under control: TN Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan informed about the COVID-19 situation in the state and said that it’s well under control. “In Tamil Nadu, the COVID situation is well under control. Clusters are appearing only in those cases where people have a travel history or in gatherings like functions. People must not let their guard down,” said J Radhakrishnan. He also shared that out of 40 students tested in Anna University, six tested positive after a person was found positive in a cultural function.