COVID-19: Schools in MP to remain closed from Jan 15-31

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, all government and private schools in Madhya Pradesh will remain closed for students of classes 1-12 between January 15-31, said state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on January 14. “All Govt and private schools will remain closed for students of classes 1-12 between Jan 15 and Jan 31. All political and religious gatherings and fairs will be banned. No ban on Makar Sankranti 'snan',” said CM Chouhan.