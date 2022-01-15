COVID-19: Pune restaurant owner demands relief from restrictions

After the Maharashtra government announced strict restrictions with the sudden spike in COVID-19 and Omicron cases across the country, the restaurant owners in Pune are fearing losses. While speaking to ANI, restaurant owner expressed concern for her employees and said that strict guidelines should be laid down instead of closing the business. “We'll are facing downfall and there is no change in our rent, salary structure. My entire restaurant is run by specially-abled people and I can't leave them. More stringent SOPs should be laid down instead of closing down a business,” the owner said. The restaurant sector is one of the worst-hit businesses COVID-19 pandemic.