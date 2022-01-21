COVID-19: Peak of third wave passed in Delhi, says Satyendra Jain

Briefing on the present COVID situation in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on January 21 informed that the cases are decreasing and today the cases are expected to be around 10,500 and the peak of the COVID third wave has passed in the city. “Yesterday there were 12,306 positive cases of COVID in Delhi. The positivity rate was 21.48 per cent and 43 people had died. Cases are decreasing and positivity is also decreasing. It is expected that today the COVID cases will be around 10,500. The peak of COVID has passed in Delhi,” he added.