Should You Be Worried About New Covid Variant In India | Covid 19 In India

A new sub-variant of Covid-19 called NB.1.8.1 has been detected in India. The NB.1.8.1 sample is considered a descendant of Omnicron lineage JN.1. WHO classified it as 'Variant Under Monitoring' indicating it has mutations that could be worth tracking but is not currently a 'Variant of Interest' due to low global public health risk. Preliminary data suggests this variant has a higher transmissibility rate compared to some earlier variants. There is also evidence of some immune evasion compared to other variants of COVID 19. These mutations enhance its ability to bind to human cells, potentially making it more contagious. However, there's no evidence that it is more severe than other Omicron subvariants.