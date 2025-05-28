COVID-19 News How Dangerous Is the New JN1 Variant Symptoms And Precautions Explained

India is witnessing a gradual uptick in coronavirus cases once again. To understand this sudden rise, I’m joined by Dr. Pankaj Soni, Principal Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Escorts, along with defense expert Squadron Leader Subodh Dixit. In this episode, we discuss: What is causing the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases? Should you be worried? What do we know so far? How dangerous is the new JN.1 variant? Is your current vaccination enough to protect you? What precautions should you follow? How to identify symptoms of the JN.1 variant? Will your antibodies protect you from emerging variants? Is waning vaccine immunity a concern? What if your vaccine does not specifically target JN.1? Can the JN.1 variant lead to serious complications? Are COVID cases in India still under control? Special advice for people with comorbidities. Preventive measures and enhanced surveillance efforts.