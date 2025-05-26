Covid 19 News Covid Cases Rise In India Surge Reported In These Places | Covid 19 Cases In India

Several states across India are seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases. Health officials say most infections are mild and manageable. India has 257 active COVID 19 cases as of May 19. Southern states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka along with Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra have recorded noticeable surge in recent days. Several states including Karnataka and Delhi have released advisories while urging people to remain calm.