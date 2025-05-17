Covid 19 News Covid-19 Wave Returns In Asia Cases Increase In These Countries | Covid 19 2025

Covid-19 cases are rising sharply across Asia. Multiple cases have been reported across Asia with Honk Kong, Singapore, China and Thailand reporting spikes. The current wave is unfolding in a season when respiratory viruses usually subside. Honk Kong has issued a public alert after the percentage of positive test results for the virus have reached its highest level since last year. In the week ending May 3, Hong Kong recorded 31 severe cases while Singapore reported a 28 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases. The latest resurgence of Covid-19 is a stark reminder that the virus remains a public health threat.