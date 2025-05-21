Covid 19 News Covid-19 Cases Surge Again Key Facts About the JN1 Variant and Its Symptoms

Covid 19 News: As Covid-19 cases begin to rise once again, the spotlight is now on the JN.1 variant—a fast-spreading strain that's sparking concern globally. In this update, we break down everything you need to know about the JN.1 variant, its symptoms, how it differs from previous strains, and what precautions you should take to stay safe.