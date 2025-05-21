Covid 19 News Coronavirus Cases Rise In India Health Officials On Alert Active Cases Reach

Covid 19 cases rise in India, active cases reach 257. States like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are recording the highest daily cases. Officials are monitoring the situation closely amid concerns over a new Covid-19 variant in parts of Asia. The current number of active cases is very low considering the country's large population. Almost all of these cases are mild, with no hospitalisation required.