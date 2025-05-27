Covid 19 News 4 Omicron Subvariants Found In India Heres What Authorities Say | Covid In India

Four Omicron subvariants found in India amid rising COVID 19 cases. Omicron subvariants- LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB.1.8.1 have been found. ICMR urged individuals battling diseases and others with low immunity to be cautious while urging the public not to panic. “Surveillance is underway to determine the reasons behind the increase in cases, and the government is making necessary preparations. The four variants that we have found are subvariants of Omicron --- LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB. 1.8.1. But more samples are being tested for further information.": Dr. Rajiv Bahl, DG ICMR. He also stressed that disease outbreak in India is under control with govt remaining vigilant. #covid19news #covid19 #covid19india #covid192025 #news #latestnews