Covid-19 Know who is eligible to get Bharat Biotech nasal vaccine booster dose

As the fears of the Covid BF.7 variant triggering the fourth wave in India remain looming, Bharat Biotech has launched its intranasal Covid vaccine, which will be administered as a booster dose. The cost of the Covid nasal vaccine has also been revealed by the company. Watch this video to know who is eligible for the nasal vaccine.