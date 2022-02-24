COVID-19 infection can be detected in breath tests: Study

According to a new study, traces of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can be detected in microscopically small fluid droplets exhaled during a very short time span. Researchers from the University of Gothenburg found that aerosol particles with the ribonucleic acid (RNA) virus can be found early in the course of COVID-19. The study was published in the journal 'Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses'. New research demonstrated that a few breaths are sufficient for detecting traces of viruses in small fluid droplets. This immediately leads to conjecture about possibly replacing unpleasant nasal swabs tests with convenient and easy breath tests.