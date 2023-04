Covid-19 India: IIT-Kanpur Professor predicts cases to reach 50k in mid-May

Amid a rise in daily Covid-19 cases, experts predict the peak in cases by mid-May. IIT Kanpur professor Dr Manindra Aggarwal predicts the cases to reach anywhere near 50-60,000. The predictions have been reportedly made on the basis of a mathematical model. India reported 10,753 new Covid-19 cases on April 15, 2023. The average cases have been hovering around the 10,000 mark.