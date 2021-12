COVID-19: Delhi Govt enforces Yellow alert of GRAP amid Omicron scare

Amid COVID-19 scare, Delhi Government has enforced a Level-1 (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). “As the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 per cent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a Press Conference.