COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes stock of COVID preparations at LNJP

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 11 took stock of COVID preparations at LNJP hospital. "I visited the hospital to oversee the COVID-related preparations. It's the country's best hospital; has treated over 22,000 patients so far," CM Kejriwal added.