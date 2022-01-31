COVID-19 Delhi AIIMS doctor hopes nasal vaccine to provide mucosal immunity for curbing infection

If nasal vaccine providing mucosal immunity that would be a great achievement for human race, said Professor of Community Medicine at Delhi AIIMS. “If the nasal vaccine is going to provide mucosal immunity, it would be a great achievement for human race. No vaccine is completely effective in preventing infection. We are hoping this vaccine to provide mucosal immunity for prevention of further infection,” said Dr Sanjay Rai.