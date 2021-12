Covid-19: Covaxin may be more effective against new variant, says ICMR

In a recent development, a study conducted by Clinical Infectious Diseases in collaboration with National Institute of Virology and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that the 'made in India' COVID-19 vaccine, which is Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, produces neutralising titres against all new key variants of COVID-19 including the double mutant strain B.1.617 and B.1.1.7.