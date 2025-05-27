Covid 19 Cases In India Covid Crosses 100 Mark In Delhi; Nationwide Tally At | Covid 19 News

Covid-19 in India: Active cases climb to 1,009 from 257 last week. India has reported an increase of 752 cases and seven deaths in last week. A total of 305 people have been cured or discharged. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have reported a considerable spike in cases. Delhi has emerged as the worst-hit state in this fresh wave, reporting 104 active cases, a jump of 99 cases since May 19. Delhi also recorded 24 recoveries during the same period.