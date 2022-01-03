COVID-19: Assam CM launches vaccination drive for 15-18 age group in Dibrugarh

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 3 launched vaccination drive for 15-18 age group at Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan in Dibrugarh district.“Precautionary dose program to begin from January 10 for frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities. Assam's 1st dose coverage is almost complete and 2nd dose is 70 per cent covered. I'm hopeful that all citizens will get fully vaccinated by this month,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma added.