{"id":"2918105","source":"DNA","title":"COVID-19: Asansol markets experience limited footfall in Diwali season","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":" With Diwali around the corner, markets of West Bengal's Asansol are all set for season sales. The main markets of Asansol city of West Bengal are flooded with scintillating lights, lamps and sweets. However, the market is also witnessing inflation and a limited footfall of customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Limited customers' footfall is a cause of concern but we are hoping for a good season. Though COVID has affected everyone, people hesitant about making purchases,” said a sweet seller.\r

