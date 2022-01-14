COVID-19 254044 samples tested in last 24 hours in UP

In last 24 hours, 2,54,044 COVID-19 samples were tested in Uttar Pradesh, informed state Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Health Amit Mohan Prasad on January 14. “In 24 hours, 3 people died in the state due to COVID infection. The positivity rate is 6.30%. In 24 hours, 2,54,044 samples were tested. So far 9,58,05,123 samples have been tested,” said UP ACS.