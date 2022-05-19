Court will examine 10-12 pages of Gyanvapi Mosque survey report Ajay Pratap

Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh said that they will submit the Gyanvapi Mosque survey report between 10 am to 02 pm today. The Court will examine it and pronounce the judgement. “It is a 10-12 page-long report, we will submit it before the Court between 10 am-12 pm today. The further process is up to the court. The Court will examine it and then give an order,” said Ajay Pratap, Assistant Court Commissioner.