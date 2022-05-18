Court to pronounce verdict on wall demolition at Gyanvapi Mosque today: Lawyer

While speaking on the Gyanvapi Mosque case, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain on May 18 in Varanasi, informed that the court will pronounce its verdict on May 18 regarding the wall demolition beneath 'Wazu Khana' of Gyanvapi Mosque. “Court yesterday ordered to remove Advocate Commissioner Ajay Mishra. Besides, we've moved an application in the court that wall beneath 'Wazu Khana' (of Gyanvapi Masjid) be demolished and we should be allowed to go there. Court will pronounce its verdict today on the same,” the advocate said.