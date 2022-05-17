Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain

Vishnu Jain, the lawyer representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi Mosque Case, firmly established the reports that claimed discovery of a ‘shivling’ in the Mosque. He further informed that Varanasi Court has ordered sealing of the area where the ‘Shivling’ was found to be. “During survey of Gyanvapi Mosque on May 16, we found a large 'Shivling' inside 'wazukhana' at the mosque. Immediately, we moved an application in court to secure this important piece of evidence. Court ordered to seal 'wazukhana',” said Vishnu Jain on May 17.