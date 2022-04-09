Country has given me love, taught lessons as well: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 09 said that he is thankful to the country for showering him with love and teaching him lessons.While speaking at a book-launch event in Delhi, he said, “The country has not only given me love, but the violence with which this country has beaten me up, I thought why is this happening? And got the answer that the country wants to teach me. The country is telling me that you should learn, and understand.”