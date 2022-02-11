Countries deserve freedom to work together, associate with whom they choose: Antony Blinken in Melbourne

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, along with his India, Japan, and Australia Counterparts attended the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Melbourne, Australia on February 11. Raising concern about the increasing aggressiveness of China, Blinken said that countries deserve to have the freedom to work together and associate with whom they choose to benefit people. “What's so striking to me as we get together is, that this is a group of countries brought together not by what we are against but what we are for. That quite simply is a free and open Indo-Pacific. People deserve to live freely, countries deserve to have the freedom to work together and associate with whom they choose. Together we can demonstrate that we are effective in bringing benefits to all of our people,” Blinken said.