Counting of votes will start at 8 am tomorrow as per EC guidelines: Punjab CEO

The counting of votes for Punjab Assembly Polls will begin at 8:00 am tomorrow (March 10) informed state Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju. “The real task is result declaration. Election Commission has issued a counting schedule which will start at 8 am tomorrow, March 10. Thousands of our workers have been given round wise training. Counting is a systematic work requiring precision and patience,” Punjab CEO added.