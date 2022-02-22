हिंदी में पढ़ें
Counting of votes underway for Tamil Nadu Urban Body Polls
Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu Urban Body Elections, held on February 19 are underway amid the tight security. Elections were conducted on February 19 for over 12,500 wards.
