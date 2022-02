Corruption can be ended in Uttarakhand if AAP voted to power, says Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of Uttarakhand Polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal embarked on a visit to the poll-bound state. Addressing a Press Conference in Haridwar on February 07, Kejriwal said, “This is a historic election wherein a major change is possible. For the first time, an honest govt can be formed in Uttarakhand. Corruption can be ended.”