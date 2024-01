Corona Virus Update: Three fresh COVID Deaths Reported In Country, Active Tally At 630

Maharashtra on Monday reported 35 new COVID-19 cases and three fresh fatalities linked to the respiratory illness, officials said. Of the three deaths caused due to COVID-19, one each was reported from Pune city, Navi Mumbai and Sangli district, they said.