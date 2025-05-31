Controversy Erupts As Kerala Group In Dubai Welcomes Shahid Afridi After Anti-India Remarks

Kerala Community in Dubai Faces Backlash for Welcoming Shahid Afridi. A Kerala-based community in Dubai is under fire for inviting Ex-Pak cricketer Shahid Afridi to a cultural event. Social media users called the move “shameful” following Afridi’s anti-India statements. A viral video shows Afridi receiving a loud welcome and chants of “Boom Boom” as he took the stage. Afridi praised Kerala’s food and said, “I like the Kerala part in India”. Afridi blamed Indian forces for the Pahalgam attack, calling them “inefficient” on Pakistani TV. The event has triggered a wave of anger online, with many demanding accountability from the organisers.