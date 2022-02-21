Contrary to BJP, RSS, I visit Manipur with humility: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a public rally in Manipur on February 21 stressed on approaching people of Manipur with humility unlike Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) who visit with a sense of superiority. “When BJP and RSS come to Manipur, they neither come with respect nor with understanding. They come with a sense of superiority. When I come here, I do not come with a sense of superiority, I come with humility,” said Rahul. “I come with humility because I understand that you have a lot to give, that there is a lot I can learn from you - from the diverse tribes, from the valley, from the hills, from everybody here,” he added.