Contractor death case: Karnataka CM protecting culprit, says DK Shivakumar

Congress leader DK Shivakumar on April 15 in Bengaluru alleged that CM Basavaraj S Bommai is protecting the KS Eshwarappa who is allegedly involved in the death of a contractor Santosh Patil. “The protest is not for his resignation (KS Eshwarappa) but against corruption. The Chief Minister said (Eshwarappa) has not done anything wrong. He is protecting the accused, culprit,” he added.